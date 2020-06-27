Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of Park National worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Park National by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Park National by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Park National stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

