Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,878 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 96,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 42,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CFFN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.