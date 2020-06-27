Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter worth about $16,497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 164,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 39,835 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

NYSE RGR opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 4,000 shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $250,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,560,991. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

