Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 13,027 Shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of istar worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of istar by 58.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in istar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in istar by 27.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in istar during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in istar during the first quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get istar alerts:

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. istar Inc has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. istar had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 58.20%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that istar Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from istar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. istar’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on istar from $21.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

istar Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.