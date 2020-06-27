State Street Corp Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA)

State Street Corp increased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.91% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRCA shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

