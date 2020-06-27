Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Holdings Trimmed by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STRO. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 345,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Sutro Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 148.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma Inc will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.32.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina acquired 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $49,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,643.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Newell acquired 64,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $499,999.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,359.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

