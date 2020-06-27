G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of G4S/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GFSZY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS GFSZY opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.37. G4S/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

