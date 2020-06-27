FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Issued By DA Davidson

Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a report issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,041 shares in the company, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

