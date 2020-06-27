Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. DSV AS/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. DSV AS/ADR had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that DSV AS/ADR will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

