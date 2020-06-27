Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

PFBC stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $577.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 67.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 580,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 233,299 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Preferred Bank by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 459,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,550,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 279.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 214,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

