BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BBL shares. Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in BHP Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,151 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 368.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,498 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $51.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

