Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jun 27th, 2020

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MOGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mogo Finance Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on Mogo Finance Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.37. Mogo Finance Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative return on equity of 563.45% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mogo Finance Technology will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

