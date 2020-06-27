Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.25.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Royal Gold by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $117.50 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.24%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.