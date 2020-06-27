Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Sean T. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,884 shares in the company, valued at $683,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,184,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,206,000 after purchasing an additional 328,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 11.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 300,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company has a market capitalization of $242.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.34. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $207.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.13 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.