Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Inphi from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68. Inphi has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Inphi will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $197,487.81. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,711,162.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Inphi by 26.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.