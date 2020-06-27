DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.97. DCP Midstream has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

