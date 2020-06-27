First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Financial Comparison

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.75%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid-Illinois Bancshares $205.74 million 1.99 $47.94 million $2.87 8.53 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 2.27 $21.44 million $1.59 9.13

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Central Valley Community Bancorp. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Valley Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid-Illinois Bancshares 21.84% 8.54% 1.16% Central Valley Community Bancorp 27.39% 10.02% 1.43%

Dividends

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats First Mid-Illinois Bancshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. As of March 4, 2019, it operated through a network of 67 banking centers in Illinois and Missouri, and a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Fresno, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

