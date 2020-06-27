Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WPP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 12,561.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 3,988.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 100,018 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of WPP by 122.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of WPP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.