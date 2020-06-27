Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WKCMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wacker Chemie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $70.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day moving average is $65.17. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $81.11.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

