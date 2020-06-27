Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Given $17.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Consolidated Water an industry rank of 151 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $216.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.23.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

