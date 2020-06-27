UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America started coverage on DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Warburg Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

