Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $206.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran bought 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $231,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

