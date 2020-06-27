Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in KB Home by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

