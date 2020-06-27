Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.24. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.72.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,955,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in KB Home by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in KB Home by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc to Announce -$0.01 Earnings Per Share
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
Hudson Pacific Properties Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s FY2021 Earnings
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kroger Co Issued By Northcoast Research
FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kroger Co Issued By Northcoast Research
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital
FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. Issued By Imperial Capital
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report