FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Issued By Northcoast Research

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kroger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 24th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky anticipates that the company will earn $2.96 per share for the year.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

Shares of KR stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $36.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $2,729,630.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,026,467.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,429,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,342,000 after buying an additional 78,314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 40,547 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $740,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

