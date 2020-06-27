FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Issued By Imperial Capital

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Wednesday, June 24th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the company will earn $4.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.36. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $22.32 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

