Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Winnebago Industries, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WGO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

NYSE:WGO opened at $65.35 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 3,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.53 per share, for a total transaction of $112,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $57,167.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

