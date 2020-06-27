Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.60

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $5.80. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 423,121 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.