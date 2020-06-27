Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.60

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.60 and traded as low as $5.80. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 423,121 shares.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
