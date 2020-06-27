Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.36.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $28.12 on Friday. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at $163,257.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at about $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 133.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,787 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 403.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,322 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

