Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 131.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Zogenix stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zogenix will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $27,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,257.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

