Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Lifted to Buy at Eight Capital

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) was upgraded by research analysts at Eight Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

NASDAQ WINS opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. Wins Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $76.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wins Finance stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of Wins Finance worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wins Finance Company Profile

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

