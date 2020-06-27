Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) Lifted to Buy at Eight Capital

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) was upgraded by research analysts at Eight Capital to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.
NASDAQ WINS opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. Wins Finance has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $76.64.
Wins Finance Company Profile
Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.
