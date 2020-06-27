US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.50 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut US Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. US Gold has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $12.74.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

