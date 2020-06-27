Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.00% from the stock’s current price.

STOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a market cap of $782.12 million and a PE ratio of -13.07.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 2,107 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $57,268.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,268.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gene Liau sold 7,500 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,972 shares of company stock valued at $846,656. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 112.2% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,165,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after buying an additional 1,145,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 451,363 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 830,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after buying an additional 56,983 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 73.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 124,537 shares during the last quarter.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

