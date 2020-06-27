Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 91.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNCR. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $9.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,933 shares of company stock valued at $125,131. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 134.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,585 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.