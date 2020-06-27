Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDFN. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of RDFN opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.99. Redfin has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $41.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Redfin will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at $248,177.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,549 shares of company stock worth $2,396,724. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1,772.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 368.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

