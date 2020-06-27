Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.79.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,939,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 229,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 48,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

