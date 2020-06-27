Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.33.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $217.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 111,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.70, for a total value of $22,371,627.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,331,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Michael Cohen sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.37, for a total value of $132,292.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,590.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,614 shares of company stock valued at $68,568,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,535,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $242,741,000 after acquiring an additional 956,488 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter worth $142,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $57,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 65.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

