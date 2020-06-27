Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,526,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 63.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

