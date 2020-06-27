Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

ONTO stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Nanometrics had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $139.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 51,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Nanometrics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,595,000 after buying an additional 335,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nanometrics by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 122,201 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nanometrics during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nanometrics by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,814,000 after buying an additional 304,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

