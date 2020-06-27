Carnival’s (CCL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Carnival (NYSE:CCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.92. Carnival has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($1.74). The company had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.81 million. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.