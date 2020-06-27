Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.
Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
