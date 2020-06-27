Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 10.78. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 9,870.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.