HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HB Fuller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NYSE:FUL opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HB Fuller will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

