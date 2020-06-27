Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AUTL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.09. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $19.34.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.14. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,870.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,656,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares in the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 52.5% during the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,982,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 682,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 81.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,222,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 547,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

