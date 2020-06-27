Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 37.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of EEFT opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 60.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 860,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,740,000 after purchasing an additional 218,676 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

