Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 155.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.28.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 252.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.74%. On average, analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $76,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at $252,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.