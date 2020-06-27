Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.32% from the stock’s current price.

COLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a market cap of $598.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $127,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

