Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXD) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 122.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Spartan Delta in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXD opened at $2.02 on Friday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.