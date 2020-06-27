Crowdstrike’s (CRWD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Shares of CRWD opened at $98.79 on Friday. Crowdstrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $108.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.49.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crowdstrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $31,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Black sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $651,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,684,990 shares of company stock worth $719,523,410. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Recommendations for Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

