Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BYLOF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Yellow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BYLOF opened at $12.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $15.81.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

