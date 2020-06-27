Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €47.00 by UBS Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Basf has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.00 ($59.55).

BAS stock opened at €48.70 ($54.71) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €49.41 and its 200 day moving average is €54.29. Basf has a 12-month low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a 12-month high of €72.17 ($81.09). The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

