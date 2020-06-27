Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €51.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €51.00 ($57.30) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €53.00 ($59.55).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €48.70 ($54.71) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.29. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($81.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.68.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

